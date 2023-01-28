Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status Against The Thunder

Donovan Mitchell is OUT against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell for their second consecutive game as he still deals with a groin strain. Mitchell was officially ruled OUT prior to the game.

He missed three straight games a week ago due to a groin injury and returned against the Knicks on Tuesday night. But Mitchell re-aggravated the groin injury in the final play of that game.

Mitchell did not play on Thursday night as the Cavs blowout the Rockets by 15 points and at one point held a 32-point lead. Houston hasn't played great basketball this season so it was a good game for Mitchell to get rest.

However, the Thunder are a much better team talent-wise than the Rockets, and not having Mitchell on the floor may present some issues. Cleveland is more than capable to win without him but it will require players such as Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro to step up on the scoring side.

