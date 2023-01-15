Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status Against Timberwolves

Donovan Mitchell will be available for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cavs are set to wrap up a six-game road trip in Minnesota as they prepare to take on the Timberwolves on Saturday night. 

Donovan Mitchell was questionable heading into the game due to an illness. However, the shooting guard WILL PLAY in the road trip finale. Cleveland is lucky he's playing because of how great he's been in their last few wins. 

Over the last five games, Mitchell is averaging 37 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists a game. He's one of the biggest reasons the Cavs are 2-2  and has a chance to head back home with a winning record on the road trip.

Mitchell did not play against the Denver Nuggets which the Cavs ended up losing. Hopefully, he's able to be at 100 percent and help the Cavs head home with a win 

The Cavs and Timberwolves will tip off at 8:00 PM EST.

--------

You may also like:

Donovan Mitchell Reaches Career Milestone Against Trail Balzers

Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What To Expect From Ricky Rubio's Return To The Cavs

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Jarret Allen Questionable To Return Against Jazz

Jazz Give Donovan Mitchell Warm Welcome Back To Utah

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

In This Article (2)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donovan Mitchell Jan 12 2023

Donovan Mitchell Reaches Career Milestone Against Trail Blazers

Darius Garland Nov 23 2022

Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar

Ricky Rubio Dec 18 2021

What To Expect From Ricky Rubio's Return To The Cavs

Kevin Love Jan 6 2023

Kevin Love Makes Cavs History Against The Jazz

Jarrett Allen Jan 6 2022

Jarrett Allen Questionable To Return Against Jazz

Donovan Mitchell Jan 10 2023

Jazz Give Donovan Mitchell Warm Welcome Back To Utah

Donovan Mitchell Dec 19 2022

Donovan Mitchell Returns To Utah, What Cavs Fans Should Expect

Cavaliers Dec 14 2022

Takeaways From The First Half Of The Cavs Season