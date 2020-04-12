AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Teams Joining In Push For NBA To Move Draft To Later In Summer

Sam Amico

NBA teams are "uniting" in hopes of moving the draft from its current date of June 25, according to a report from ESPN.

The league suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the remainder of the 2019-20 calendar up in the air. 

According to the report, teams would like the draft to be pushed back to no sooner than Aug. 1.

"Multiple top team executives expressed to ESPN their belief that shifting the draft date would give organizations more time to salvage the essential elements of the pre-draft process, possibly allowing for in-person workouts, interviews and medical evaluations of prospects that current social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines make impossible," read the report, co-authored by Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony.

Teams are not currently permitted to work out draft prospects, reports say. Though it believed prospects can still be interviewed via video conferencing apps.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently told TNT's Ernie Johnson that no decisions on the season will be made until at least May 1.

Along with the draft, it appears that no firm decisions have been may on the annual draft lottery, currently scheduled for May 19.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Offer Assistant GM Job To Cavaliers Cap Expert Aller

Respected Cleveland capologist reportedly negotiating for vital role in New York's reshaping front office.

Sam Amico

Cleveland Notes: Drummond, Bickerstaff, Sexton, Playoffs

Are Andre Drummond and the Cavaliers headed for a quick split? One former NBA GM seems to think so.

Sam Amico

by

MitchS

LA Notes: LeBron, Lakers, Kawhi, Rivers, Clippers

Both Los Angeles clubs would strongly consider taking their chases for the championship to a neutral site.

Sam Amico

Players Entering Or Eligible For 2020 Free Agency, By Position

A look at NBA players who will be set for free agency come the 2020 offseason.

Sam Amico

SI Mailbag: LeBron, Karnisovas, NBA Return, HORSE Show

Sam Amico

Indiana Notes: Buse, Buchanan, Brown, Bird, Salary Cap

One Pacers legend implies he kind of wishes he had been born a few years later, strictly for financial reasons.

Sam Amico

Would Former Nets Coach Atkinson Be Good Fit With Bulls?

Changes expected to come to Chicago, and Kenny Atkinson not expected to be out of work for long.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Boylen Reportedly Concerned He Won't Be Retained As Bulls Coach

With a new basketball boss coming in soon, Chicago could potentially make changes to the coaching staff.

Sam Amico

Insider 'Scolded' For Suggesting NBA Leaning Toward Cancelling Season

Veteran ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst says he's received blowback from both the league office and players' union.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Sexton Working On Game, Staying Connected And Keeping The Faith

Second-year guard has returned to home in Georgia, hopeful Cavs can maintain positive vibes.

Sam Amico