Teams Joining In Push For NBA To Move Draft To Later In Summer

NBA teams are "uniting" in hopes of moving the draft from its current date of June 25, according to a report from ESPN.

The league suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the remainder of the 2019-20 calendar up in the air.

According to the report, teams would like the draft to be pushed back to no sooner than Aug. 1.

"Multiple top team executives expressed to ESPN their belief that shifting the draft date would give organizations more time to salvage the essential elements of the pre-draft process, possibly allowing for in-person workouts, interviews and medical evaluations of prospects that current social distancing and shelter-in-place guidelines make impossible," read the report, co-authored by Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony.

Teams are not currently permitted to work out draft prospects, reports say. Though it believed prospects can still be interviewed via video conferencing apps.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently told TNT's Ernie Johnson that no decisions on the season will be made until at least May 1.

Along with the draft, it appears that no firm decisions have been may on the annual draft lottery, currently scheduled for May 19.

