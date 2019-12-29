Dribbles: For Cavs, Ugly Game Concludes with Beautiful Victory

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 94-88 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday:

1. Admit it, you didn't think the Cavs had a chance. It was their second game in two nights. Kevin Love sat out to rest a minor hip contusion. They were creamed Friday at Boston. The Cavs could have lost this game and everyone would have understood.

2. On top of all that, the Cavs committed a whopping 29 turnovers. That's a little more than one every two minutes, for those keeping score at home.

3. But while the young bucks coughed up the ball a lot, they also delivered. Yes, that includes defensively. That's not exactly been the Cavs' strong suit this season.

4. Overall, this one was flat-out unsightly. The Cavs (10-22) almost blew a double-digit lead. Turns out, they were just a little less unsightly than the poor Timberwolves (11-20).

5. In a season of development, it doesn't really matter if it's ugly or a work of art. The Cavs are just happy to get the occasional victory as they focus on the bigger picture.

6. Rookie point guard Darius Garland was perhaps the brightest spot. One night after stinking up the joint in Boston, Garland rebounded with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

7. He also finished 2-of-4 on 3-pointers. Hey, when the team is 4-of-20 overall on threes, Garland's 50 percent from behind the arc made him look like The Next Steph Curry.

8. Not really, but nothing wrong with a little hyperbole from time to time. Garland earned it.

9. Collin Sexton also finished with 18 points, though his shooting wasn't quite as stellar (5-of-17). Still, Sexton scrapped and clawed and hustled his way to seven rebounds. Not bad for a 6-foot-1 guard.

10. Cavs coach John Beilein to reporters: "Our defense was everything tonight. They missed a lot of shots, but we made them miss a lot. There was nothing pretty offensively on both sides. Some days you rely on your defense."

11. Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. also did a nice job when it came to getting gritty. Thompson finished with 12 points and an energetic 15 rebounds. Porter scored 10. Nance went for nine points and some strong defense in place of Love. Basically, it was one of the few nights this season when everyone contributed in some small way.

12. Beilein on Thompson: "He was relentless. He protected the rim and was the heart and soul of our team in many ways."

13. That's nothing new. Thompson has been that way all season. It's why I wouldn't be surprised to see him back in Cleveland with a new contract next year. It's why I wouldn't be surprised if he spends all of the seasons of his prime with the Cavaliers.

14. Newcomer Dante Exum had his second straight solid showing, scoring eight points and grabbing three rebounds. He averaged 2.2 points in 11 games with Utah. He is averaging 8.5 points in two with the Cavs.

15. The ugly offense wasn't the only reason this resembled a preseason game. Love was out for the Cavs -- and starters Karl Anthony-Towns (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (illness) were out for the Timberwolves. Towns is Minnesota's best player and Wiggins is having a career year, averaging 24.8 points.

16. Remember when we kept saying the Cavs were getting closer to the "easier" part of the schedule? Then we could start judging them for wins and losses a little more? Well, how does this sound -- they have now won four of five.

17. Veteran guard Jeff Teague led the Timberwolves with 18 points. Second-year small forward Keita Bates-Diop scored six in 11 minutes. I wrote about his NBA journey on Saturday. You can check out that story here: Ex-Ohio State standout finally getting to run with Wolves.

18. Next up for the Cavaliers: Another visit to defending champion Toronto on Tuesday. Doesn't it seem like they were just there? It didn't go so well last time. (Also, the Raptors crushed the Celtics in Boston on Saturday.) But lately, the Cavs have been building a little confidence along with their program. Maybe they can pull off an upset one of these days.