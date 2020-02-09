AllCavs
Drummond: Lone Expectation Is To Give Cavs What They Need

Sam Amico

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson must not be that worried about Andre Drummond taking his job because the two of them hung out after Drummond was traded from Detroit.

Drummond said he's not worried about any of the outside noise, either.

“I’m not taking anybody’s job, I’m just here to play,” Drummond said after Saturday's practice. 

Drummond is expected to make his debut as a member of the Cavs on Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Drummond has already been all over social media and in the news. The trade to the Cavaliers may have been the biggest stunner of the trade deadline. He is a mammoth in the middle, a two-time All-Star who can put up 20 or more points and who leads the league in rebounding (15.8 rpg).

He said when he first heard about the trade, he thought it was a joke. But he mostly has said all the right things.

How will he fit with a team that is 13-39, has lost 11 straight at home, and has no real identity?

“I didn’t come here expecting anything," Drummond said. "I’m just here to do my job. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll get it done -- whether it’s being a starter or coming off the bench. Whatever they need from me to help this team be successful, I’ll do it."

The Cavs are actually a long way from success under first-time NBA coach John Beilein. They got bigger with the acquisition of Drummond, but the rest of the league is getting smaller.

They don't know what they will do about Thompson, whose contract expires at the end of the season. Kevin Love remains, and that means the constant trade rumors are here to stay with him. The Cavs had to wave a white flag in trade talks involving Love and Thompson. No one offered anything much for either.

Then there are the young, developing guards. Collin Sexton leads the team in scoring. His game seems to be growing, but growing isn't often the same as winning. And it's too soon to make a judgment on rookie Darius Garland, who has already played 10 times as many games as he did last season as a freshman in college (five).

Either way, Beilein seemingly is looking forward to figuring out the rotations and having Drummond as a large piece of all of it.

"My first impression was he's a very bright young man and understands the game," Beilein said. "I think he brings a lot to us. We are deeper right now."

If nothing else, Drummond brings excitement to a team that was almost entirely devoid of it. The Cavs needed a boost in every way imaginable and perhaps Drummond is the man to give it.

“I was truly excited to be somewhere I’m wanted, really happy to start a new chapter here,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to being with the guys. I’m just looking forward to playing in a Cleveland Cavalier jersey.

"Everything happens for a reason. I look at it as a bright note for me, for my family to start somewhere new and be with a great group of guys.”

