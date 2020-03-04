AllCavs
Cavs' Garland, Drummond Out Vs. Celtics; Thompson Iffy

Sam Amico

Center Andre Drummond and rookie point guard Darius Garland will each miss his second consecutive game when the Cavaliers host Boston on Wednesday, and center Tristan Thompson is questionable.

Drummond missed Monday's loss to Utah with a recurring calf injury, and Garland sat out with a groin issue. Thompson has missed the previous three games with a knee contusion.

Along with those three, the Cavs (17-44) will still be without wing Dante Exum (sprained ankle) and forward Alfonzo McKinnie (plantar fasciitis).

The Cavs had just nine players available Monday, and only seven on standard contracts. (The others were two-way guard Matt Mooney and two-way power forward Dean Wade.)

Boston is also expected to be minus some key players. 

Small forward Gordon Hayward suffered what is believed to be a minor knee injury in Tuesday's home loss to Brooklyn, telling reporters he didn't intend to make the trip to Cleveland.

Point guard Kemba Walker returned Tuesday from a sore knee of his own, but is resting on the second night of a back-to-back and not making the trip, either.

Meanwhile, small forward Jayson Tatum missed Tuesday's game with an illness, and small forward Jaylen Brown reportedly tweaked his hamstring.

If that weren't enough, veteran guard Marcus Smart had to be restrained from going after an official following the game Tuesday. Some suspect it could result in a suspension.

So it's quite possible the Celtics (41-19) could be without their four top scorers and No. 1 reserve.

