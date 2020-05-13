AllCavs
Ehlo, Sellers discuss Cavs, Bulls and final fateful moments of The Shot

Sam Amico

We all know about Craig Ehlo and his role in The Shot. But what about Brad Sellers?

Who is Brad Sellers, you ask?

Well, he was a darn fine basketball player from Warrensville Heights, Ohio -- a 7-footer who finished his college career at Ohio State (after spending the first two years at Wisconsin).

Sellers also was the man who inbounded the ball to Michael Jordan, leading Jordan's heroics over Ehlo, and lifting the Chicago Bulls to a 3-2 series win over the Cavaliers in the first round of the 1989 playoffs.

All of this has already been rehashed in ESPN's wildly popular "The Last Dance" documentary, centered on Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls.

Anyway, it's true that Jordan had to get open -- but it was up to Sellers who had to pass him the ball. Ehlo and the Cavs then did their best to keep Jordan from getting off a shot.

Jordan did anyway, it went in, and the rest is history -- great for Sellers and the Bulls, something less-than-great for Ehlo and the Cavs.

Either way, Northeast Ohio sportstalk radio man Kenny Roda invited both Ehlo and Sellers on his podcast to talk about The Shot (and The Inbounds Pass) on the game's anniversary. 

I strongly encourage you to watch their conversation in the video below.

