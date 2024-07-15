Emoni Bates Puts On Show In Cavaliers Summer League Game
There are plenty of fun storylines to follow on the Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League team.
Some of these include 2024 first-round pick Jaylon Tyson's impressive play early on, Luke Travers' journey from the NBL to the NBA, and March Madness star D.J. Burns' pursuit of a potential two-way contract.
However, one of the most intriguing plots fans will keep a close eye on is the development of 2023 second-round pick Emoni Bates.
The Cavaliers need another shot-creating forward, and Bates has the potential to be just that for the Wine and Gold in the future. He showed exactly what he could possibly bring to Cleveland’s roster in the Cavs Summer League game on Sunday.
Bates scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out four assists in the victory. One of the most encouraging parts of this performance was his efficiency and shot selection. Bates shot 50 percent (6-for-12) from the floor and hit two threes. His positive 20 +/- also ended up being the highest on the team.
What was impressive about this stat line was the variety of ways Bates was able to score from just about everywhere on the floor. He could blow by his defenders and get to the rim, made shots via catch and shoot, and even got out and ran in transition.
Bates has never been afraid of shooting the ball. In some cases, this aggressiveness is good and can help spark a run for his team. However, knowing when to be aggressive is still something the 20-year-old is learning, but his development has certainly been on display early on in Summer League.