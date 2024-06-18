ESPN Leaves Cavaliers Outside Of Top 10 In Way-Too-Early Power Rankings
The 2024 Finals officially wrapped up on Monday evening with the Boston Celtics becoming NBA Champions for the 18th time. We still have five more months until NBA basketball is back, but it’s never too early to start thinking about where each team ranks heading into next season.
ESPN released their “NBA Power Ranking, Way-Too-Early Edition” and rated the Cleveland Cavaliers as the 12th-best team in the league heading into next year.
Here is their rationale for placing the Wine and Gold in this position:
“All eyes are on Donovan Mitchell, who is eligible to sign a four-year extension worth a projected $200-plus million starting on July 6. If Mitchell declines, the Cavaliers will have to explore trade options to avoid him potentially leaving as an unrestricted free agent in 2025. It would also force Cleveland to consider trading fellow guard Darius Garland, who saw his production drop last season with the ball in Mitchell's hands more frequently. A Garland deal could help the Cavaliers put more size and shooting around Mitchell and the frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.” - Kevin Pelton
This is a fair assessment of where the Cavs currently stand heading into the offseason. There is a growing belief that Donovan Mitchell will end up signing long-term in Cleveland. However, there will continue to be uncertainty surrounding the franchise until he officially signs his name on the extension.
While trading Darius Garland is an option Pelton brings up, Koby Altman was very adamant at his end-of-year press conference that he did not see a need to split up Cleveland's backcourt duo or make any sweeping changes to the roster.
If Mitchell signs his extension with the Cavs, it would be appropriate to consider Cleveland as one of the top 10 teams in the NBA. This is still a group that won 48 games and finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference while overcoming several injuries to their core.