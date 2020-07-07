AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Free agent big man Happ finalizing deal with Italian club

Sam Amico

Free agent center/forward Ethan Happ is negotiating a contract with Italian club Fortitudo Bologna, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Happ is 6-foot-10 and went undrafted out of Wisconsin last summer. He spent summer league with the Chicago Bulls and then signed with coach David Blatt and Greek club Olympiacos.

But Happ appeared in just one game with Olympiacos before being "loaned" to Italian club Vanoli Cremona. He averaged 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds on the season.

Following his senior season at Wisconsin, Happ dominated the national awards given to college basketball's best big man -- receiving both the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and Pete Newell Big Man Award.

Several NBA teams are showing interest but wouldn't be able to sign Happ until later in the summer or fall.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Embiid says he doubts everyone will follow rules in NBA 'bubble'

Philadelphia center expresses concerns about league's restart in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Nuggets promote ex-NBA center Booth to general manager role

Denver makes it official with announcement from president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Sam Amico

Veteran swingman Delfino lands new deal in Italy

Former NBA first-round pick continues to land free agent contracts overseas.

Sam Amico

Cavs will need some luck for sure, but need to get offseason right

Cleveland GM Koby Altman has draft, free agency and trades to try to fix roster that continues to go nowhere ... yet.

Sam Amico

Celtics' Tatum on Orlando: May as well try to win title if we're going

Boston star says thoughts on contract played no role in decision to join team for NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Nets decide to hold out Dinwiddie after positive virus test

Brooklyn loses standout guard as it prepares for playoff positioning at NBA restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Rumor: Executive talks LeBron and Giannis admiring Kidd

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the most transcendent players ever, admiring Jason Kidd is no coincidence.

Cameron Fields

Beal sitting out Wizards' return to avoid risk of further injury

Star shooting guard will join Davis Bertans on sidelines as Washington aims to qualify for playoffs.

Sam Amico

GM: Season restart offers Suns another chance to assess roster

Phoenix will need some good fortune to make playoffs, but all won't be lost if not, Jones suggests.

Sam Amico

Pelicans add Thornwell as substitute player

Former Clippers guard signed by New Orleans after run in G League.

Sam Amico