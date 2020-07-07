Free agent big man Happ finalizing deal with Italian club

Free agent center/forward Ethan Happ is negotiating a contract with Italian club Fortitudo Bologna, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Happ is 6-foot-10 and went undrafted out of Wisconsin last summer. He spent summer league with the Chicago Bulls and then signed with coach David Blatt and Greek club Olympiacos.

But Happ appeared in just one game with Olympiacos before being "loaned" to Italian club Vanoli Cremona. He averaged 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds on the season.

Following his senior season at Wisconsin, Happ dominated the national awards given to college basketball's best big man -- receiving both the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and Pete Newell Big Man Award.

Several NBA teams are showing interest but wouldn't be able to sign Happ until later in the summer or fall.