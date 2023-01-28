Evan Mobley Reaches Career Milestone Against The Thunder

The Cavs lost yet another game on the road Friday night as they fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This was definitely a disappointing loss for the team, however, there were some players who had solid individual performances.

One of those players was Evan Mobley who continues to play with a new form of confidence and aggressiveness on the floor.

He finished the night with 28 big points and helped keep the Cavs stay afloat the entire game. However, it was on the boards that Mobley reached his career milestone. He grabbed his 1,000th career rebound against the Thunder while only in his second season.

The moment Mobly entered the NBA he was known as being a force to reckon with in the paint. Whether that was scoring, defense, or getting rebounds. This reputation has continued throughout his first two seasons.

Mobley averaged 8.3 rebounds in just his rookie season and he has that up to 8.9 rebounds in his sophomore season. That's while he shares the floor with another fantastic rebounder in Jarrett Allen.

Evan Mobley is still finding his footing in the NBA and learning to play with other stars. He still has a tone of potential and his ability to be a force on the boards is just one example of this.

--------

You may also like:

Cleveland Falls To The Thunder On The Road

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status Against The Thunder

This Is What Donovan Mitchell Said After Learning He Was An All-Star Starter

Cleveland's Birthday Boys Ballout Against The Rockets

Cavs Get Right In Blowout Win Over The Rockets

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN