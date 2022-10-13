Evan Mobley Set To Make Preseason Debut Friday Against Orlando

Evan Mobley, who has been sidelined with a right-ankle sprain suffered on October 1st, will travel with the Cleveland Cavaliers to Orlando for the final preseason game and is expected to play.

Mobley injured his ankle after jumping and landing on a teammates foot. The Cavs initially said he could miss 1-2 weeks but did not seem overly concerned about his status for the regular season opener on Wednesday October, 19th in Toronto.

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen will not travel to Orlando and will not play in the preseason finale, however Caris LeVert, who was given a night off against the Hawks on Wednesday night will also play alongside Mobley.

Mobley’s absence has limited the Cavs ability to mix-and-match lineups as much as they would’ve liked during the preseason.

The seven-footer missed time with a sprained ankle back in March. the 7-footer missed five games with a left ankle sprain after landing on Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot.

He returned in time for the final two games of the regular season before the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, but the Cavs went 1-4 in Mobley’s absence.

The rest of the Cavs starting lineup will be a game-time decision.

The Cavs are coming off a 105-99 win over Atlanta at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Final rosters have to be submitted on Saturday at 5 p.m.

