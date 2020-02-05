AllCavs
Celtics, Heat Reportedly Interested In Buyout Candidate Turner

Sam Amico

Veteran wing Evan Turner was traded to Minnesota but that may not be his final destination, as relayed by Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

In case you missed it, Turner was part of the blockbuster four-team deal involving Atlanta, Minnesota, Houston and Denver that consisted of 12 players and multiple draft picks. Turner was with the Hawks, receiving little action as the team focused on its youth movement.

According to Deveney's report, Turner is a buyout candidate with the Timberwolves -- and should he hit the open market, both Boston and Miami are among the possible landing spots.

Teams such as the Celtics and Heat are prime candidates to add a veteran on the post-trade deadline buyout market. Turner is viewed as a player who could help a playoff team in reserve.

 He averaged 3.3 points in 19 appearances with the Hawks.

