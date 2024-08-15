Examining A Potentially Huge Trade Between the Cavaliers and Lakers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a relatively quiet offseason. Outside of extending Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, they haven't made any sizable moves.
While the offseason has slowed down a lot, there is still a chance that the Cavaliers could look to pull off a trade.
As previously written about, a trade has been suggested between Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers that would send both Çaris LeVert and Sam Merrill to the Lakers in exchange for Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.
Let's take a closer look at why this trade could make sense for both teams involved.
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers
First and foremost, let's take a look at the move for the Cavaliers.
Giving up LeVert would be tough, as he was a key playmaker for the team off the bench last season. However, he needs to have the ball in his hands to be effective. At times, that can be an issue with the way Cleveland has set up its roster.
Merrill is a decent role player, but losing him would not impact the Cavaliers very much.
Bringing in Hachimura would clearly be the big draw of this trade. The 26-year-old forward ended up averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season in L.A. He shot 53.7 percent from the floor and knocked down 42.2 percent of his three-point attempts.
Clearly, Hachimura has developed into a very efficient player. He has excelled playing off of LeBron James and could likely do the same in Cleveland with Mitchell.
Hayes isn't a huge pickup, but he would provide extra front-court depth. At 7-foot-0, Hayes could play a role if called upon.
Being able to get Hachimura for LeVert is a win from a purely fit perspective. Hayes is also an upgrade over Merrill in terms of talent.
If this deal is on the table, the Cavaliers should pull the trigger.
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Los Angeles Lakers
On the other side of the deal, the Lakers would be getting a piece that could help with the scoring load.
LeVert would be a valuable bench asset for Los Angeles. They don't have anyone off the bench who can take over a game. That is exactly what LeVert can do on any given night.
He averaged 14.0 points per game last season to go along with 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds. In addition to those numbers, he shot 42.1 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from three-point range.
Not only can LeVert score, he can also create for his teammates. That is a skill-set that the Lakers could use.
Giving up Hachimura would be a difficult decision to make, but acquiring LeVert would make it worth it.