Expect More Of This From Cleveland Cavaliers Offense
Evan Mobley's development is key to the Cleveland Cavaliers' ceiling this season and in the near future. He's already established himself as an elite defensive player, but it's time we start seeing him taking strides on the offensive end.
Part of this growth is having Mobley initiate the Cavaliers' offense and have it work through him instead of the power forward waiting for the ball to come to him.
"It's a big part of his development and growth - those decisions coming up [with the ball]," said Kenny Atkinson after Cleveland's win over the New York Knicks.
"His whole life, there's been a point guard with the ball and making those plays, and he's usually the guy sitting the drag. Now, all of a sudden, and we're saying, 'You bring it up.' There's going to be some growing pains, but he's really working on his decisions."
Despite this being a new part of Mobley's game, and there will be mistakes that will occur, Atkinson emphasizes that the forward bringing up the ball and initiating the offense is something we'll continue to see.
Cleveland's head coach continued, "If you look at the stats, him bringing up the ball in transition, we are, so far, knock on wood, really good. So, you're going to see more of it."
After a big season debut in Cleveland's opener, Mobley's stats have come down to earth a bit. He's currently averaging 17.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through the Wine and Gold's first four games.
However, anybody who's watched the first week of games knows that Mobley looks more physical, confident, and assertive, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
As Atkinson mentions, Mobley starting the offense will have some learning curves. But these are necessary for him to unlock his potential, and fans can expect even more of them as the season goes on.