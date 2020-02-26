Cavs' Exum To Miss 'Extended Period Of Time' With Sprained Ankle

CLEVELAND -- Guard Dante Exum will miss an "extended period of time" with a left ankle sprain, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said prior to Wednesday's game vs. Philadelphia.

Exum, 24, suffered the injury in Monday's win over the Miami. He limped off to the locker room, never to return.

This is a little bit of a blow, as Exum has become a consistent part of the rotation since Bickerstaff took over three games ago.

“They all gotta step up now," Bickerstaff said of the other reserves. "You look at our wing position with him being down, Alfonzo [McKinnie] being out, [Matthew Dellavodva] is going to play. Larry Nance's gonna play some three obviously. Everybody’s gotta kinda step up now.”

Exum has been fairly limited with injuries over the previous three seasons, including shoulder and knee surgeries.