Final Injury Status For Cavaliers Forward vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had multiple injury scares over the last week.
Thankfully, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both fine after they worried all Wine and Gold fans on Tuesday evening. However, now the Cavaliers are facing an injury to their starting small forward.
Isaac Okoro - Out
Isaac Okoro is officially listed as out for the Cleveland matchup against the Hornets. Dean Wade will slide into the starting lineuop for the Cavaliers.
Okoro was considered questionable leading up to the game with a left knee contusion, which forced Okoro to exit Cleveland's game early on Thursday evening.
Kenny Atkinson did not appear to be worried about Okoro's injury after it happened. He said Okoro told him, "it's nothing important." However, it does appear the injury was enough to keep him out of this game
Okoro has slotted nicely into the starting small forward position, with Max Strus still sidelined with his ankle sprain.
Ice is averaging just 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists but is shooting an efficient 47.9 percent from the floor and has provided the team with crucial effort on the defensive end of the floor.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Charlotte Hornets have a lengthy injury list heading into this matchup against the Cavaliers.
LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, Tidjane Salaun, and Grant Williams have all been ruled out for injuries in Saturday's game.
The duo of Ball and Brdiges make up a larger chunk of the Hornets' scoring game plan, so it'll be interesting to see what Cleveland's defensive plan is.