Cavs Insider

Former Cavaliers Legend Awaiting ‘Very Special’ Homecoming Game

Cleveland is set to host former forward LeBron James, his son, Bronny James, and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Logan Potosky

June 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) speaks to media with his children LeBron James Jr. and daughter Zhuri James following the 93-89 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
June 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) speaks to media with his children LeBron James Jr. and daughter Zhuri James following the 93-89 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play in one of the most intriguing games on the NBA slate, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cleveland is one of just three undefeated teams in the league at 4-0, while Los Angeles is tied for the Western Conference’s second-best record at 3-1.

While the game will feature a pair of the NBA’s best teams, the Wine and Gold will also be welcoming a pair of familiar faces back to Northeast Ohio. 

Lakers forward LeBron James, who led the Cavaliers to their only NBA Championship back in 2016, is set to take the floor in Cleveland as an opponent for the 12th time in his career and sixth time with Los Angeles, per Stathead.

But this time, his son, Lakers guard Bronny James, is on his team as well.

“It’s definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run on the floor with my son,” LeBron said during his postgame availability on Monday, October 28. “We spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years.”

A basketball player speaking into a microphone while sitting with his son and daughter.
June 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) speaks to media with his children LeBron James Jr. and daughter Zhuri James following the 93-89 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

James has a remarkable 19-3 record against Cleveland as an opponent, including a 9-2 record as a visitor.

On Wednesday, star Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was one of two Cleveland players to share their thoughts on James potentially sharing the floor with his son at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“Not a lot of people get that opportunity,” Allen said. “It’s a special moment for him. He’s done so much for the league, he definitely gets to have a special moment like this. I’m rooting for both of them, to be honest with you. I love the fact that he gets that opportunity, or both of them do.”

The Wine and Gold will seek their fifth consecutive win to begin the 2024-25 campaign in their first contest against a Western Conference opponent, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Published
Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Home/News