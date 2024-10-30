Former Cavaliers Legend Awaiting ‘Very Special’ Homecoming Game
On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play in one of the most intriguing games on the NBA slate, hosting the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cleveland is one of just three undefeated teams in the league at 4-0, while Los Angeles is tied for the Western Conference’s second-best record at 3-1.
While the game will feature a pair of the NBA’s best teams, the Wine and Gold will also be welcoming a pair of familiar faces back to Northeast Ohio.
Lakers forward LeBron James, who led the Cavaliers to their only NBA Championship back in 2016, is set to take the floor in Cleveland as an opponent for the 12th time in his career and sixth time with Los Angeles, per Stathead.
But this time, his son, Lakers guard Bronny James, is on his team as well.
“It’s definitely going to be very special to be back home and be able to run on the floor with my son,” LeBron said during his postgame availability on Monday, October 28. “We spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years.”
James has a remarkable 19-3 record against Cleveland as an opponent, including a 9-2 record as a visitor.
On Wednesday, star Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen was one of two Cleveland players to share their thoughts on James potentially sharing the floor with his son at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
“Not a lot of people get that opportunity,” Allen said. “It’s a special moment for him. He’s done so much for the league, he definitely gets to have a special moment like this. I’m rooting for both of them, to be honest with you. I love the fact that he gets that opportunity, or both of them do.”
The Wine and Gold will seek their fifth consecutive win to begin the 2024-25 campaign in their first contest against a Western Conference opponent, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.