Former Cavaliers Playing In 2024 NBA Finals
The 2024 NBA Finals kicked off on Thursday night and there are a lot of familiar names and faces of the game competing in this year’s championship.
Let’s take a look back at some of the players who are competing in the Finals who also played with the Cleveland Cavaliers at one point in their career.
Kyrie Irving
The most notable ex-Cavalier competing in this year's Finals is Kyrie Irving.
Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks from the Brooklyn Nets at last season’s trade deadline. But Long before he partnered up with Luka Doncic, Irving was part of Cleveland’s big three consisting of himself, LeBron James, and Kevin Love.
This core most notably won the 2016 NBA Finals which broke the city of Cleveland’s 52-year professional sports drought.
Irving was drafted by the Cavs and played the first six seasons of his NBA career in Cleveland. He averaged 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 38 from the field during that time.
Dante Exum
Kyrie isn’t the only Maverick guard who spent time with Cleveland at one point in their career. Dante Exum was a member of the Cavaliers from 2019-21.
Cleveland acquired Exum from the Utah Jazz in 2019 in a deal centered around Jordan Clarkson. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over his 85 games with the Wine and Gold.
Exum's most notable moment at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was scoring his career-high 28 points while shooting 85 percent from the floor.
Luke Kornet
The former Cavalier playing in the finals who had the shortest tenure with the team is Luke Kornet.
Kornet, now a member of the Boston Celtics, signed to a 10-day contract by Cleveland in December of 2021. He only played in two games with the team and averaged 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds. Still, his name is cemented in Cavaliers’ lore.