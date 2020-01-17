Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavs Dribbles: It's Garland vs. Morant and Rolling Grizzlies, Round II

Sam Amico

Pregame dribbles as the Cavaliers get set for their visit to Memphis on Friday (8 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

1. There are only about three or four rookie guards worth discussing and two of them face off tonight. That's Ja Morant of the Grizzlies and Darius Garland of the Cavaliers.

2. Morant is the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year at the midway point of the season. The Grizzlies (19-22) have won six straight and are in the playoff race. Morant is a big reason why. He is averaging 18.0 points, 6.9 assists and serving up some serious highlights for TV and social media.

3. Morant on his first season: "I'm having a lot of fun. I'm enjoying every bit of it. I'm thankful and grateful to even be here and be able to play for Memphis in front of this crowd with these guys."

4. Morant was the No. 2 overall draft pick. Garland went No. 5 overall. The Cavs won the first matchup, 114-107 in Cleveland last month. Garland tried to downplay any sort of extra motivation in facing Morant. But you knew it was there. In this game, it always is. The point guard picked lower wants to show up the guy selected before him. 

5. Garland is averaging 12.3 points and 3.6 assists. He has been particularly good in the last 10 games as he adjusts to the NBA. Unlike Morant, who is in total control of the Grizzlies' offense, Garland shares the backcourt with a high-volume scorer in Collin Sexton.

6. Overall, the Cavs have played better lately. They won the first two of this six-game trip that will take them through all four time zones. They were blown out in the second half of each of the last two. But fortunately for the Cavs (12-29), the Grizzlies have no one like the Lakers' LeBron James or Clippers' Kawhi Leonard.

7. How how have the Grizzlies been lately? The last time they failed to score 110 points came nearly a month ago (Dec. 20). And yes, it happened in a 114-107 loss to the Cavs.

8. Basically, first-time head coach Taylor Jenkins has the Grizzlies cooking. He is a disciple of Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer and the Grizzlies run a lot of the same sets. They are flying under the radar but look further along than the Cavs (and a lot of others) in their rebuild.

9. Meanwhile, coach John Beilein and the Cavs just hope to keep a good thing going against opponents who are a little closer to their caliber.

10. As reserve center John Henson said, "We're a lot better than Game 1, I'll tell you that much? Especially with Darius and Collin, I really see their growth, and teams are really trying to scheme against them. That's always a good thing for the franchise as a whole, and the future."

11. Speaking of Henson, here's my look at the Cavs as we approach the trade deadline: It's nearing decision time on Love, Thompson, others.

12. Also, here is a full game preview if you're interested: Grizzlies host Cavs in search of seventh straight win.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers Nearing Decision Time on Love, Thompson, Others

With trade deadline looming, Cavaliers GM Koby Altman has to make a call on some of the team's veterans.

Sam Amico

by

augustrain

Former Coach Lue Wishes He Were Still Directing Cavaliers

Now a top assistant with the Clippers, Lue says he thinks he deserved a little more leeway after LeBron James left.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Sexton: Cavs Have Grown Closer Since Beilein Misspoke

Cavaliers guard discusses slugs incident with Jim Rome.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Star Power of LA Proves Too Much for Learning Cavaliers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers serve up another Cavaliers nightmare in Los Angeles.

Sam Amico

Cavs to Sign Rookie Guard Mooney to 10-Day Deal

Undrafted guard helped lead Texas Tech to NCAA title game last spring.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: LeBron, Lakers Drop Roadblock on Cavaliers

Cavs put up fight early, but too much James and length send them to first loss of road swing.

Sam Amico

Cavs Center Zizic Out After Taking Shot to Head

Cavaliers third-year man said to be suffering from vertigo.

Sam Amico

Cavs Rookie Windler to Have Surgery, Out for Season

NBA debut for Cavaliers wing will have to wait until 2019-20.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Winning Road Show Hits LA for Battle with LeBron

The Cavaliers have two straight, both away from home. But a visit to the Lakers is a different matter entirely.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Waive Randolph

Shooting guard could return to G League with Canton Charge.

Sam Amico