Cavaliers' Garland Out for Game vs. Zion and Pelicans

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Zion Williamson is coming to town but the Cavaliers' own lottery pick is out.

That's because the Cavs are giving rookie guard Darius Garland the night off. Garland was the No. 5 overall pick; Williamson the No. 1. 

No reason other than "rest" was given for the 20-year old Garland, who has so far appeared in (and started) each of the Cavs' 47 games. The Cavs (13-34) are coming off a win at Detroit on Monday.

Garland is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 assists, and shooting 35 percent on 3-pointers.

Williamson missed the beginning of the season following knee surgery, but the power forward has appeared in three straight games for New Orleans. Williamson is averaging 19.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and shooting 67 percent from the field. He has been on a minutes restriction and that is expected to continue vs. the Cavaliers.

This marks the Pelicans' lone visit of the season to Cleveland. Former Cavs GM David Griffin is in his first season as New Orleans' main basketball man.

The Cavs also listed rookie shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. as questionable with a tender ankle. He suffered the injury vs. the Pistons, leaving the game for treatment in the locker room, then later returning. He had missed several weeks before that with a knee injury.

