Antetokounmpo Says Bucks Likely A Good Long-Term Fit

Sam Amico

While admitting he's focused on the here and now, reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo says he can envision a long-term future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I can’t think that far ahead. I’m just trying to focus on the moment and get better,” Antetokounmpo told Mackenzie Salmon of SportsPulse when asked about building a legacy with Milwaukee. 

“But why not? I’m a guy that wants to be with a team for a while. As long as we’re winning. And we’re winning so far, so I don’t think anything’s going to change.”

Antetokounmpo won't be eligible for free agency until the summer of 2021 but the Bucks are expected to offer him a super-max contract extension this summer.

The Bucks are an NBA-best 46-8 and in first place in the Eastern Conference -- one season after finishing with the league's best overall record and advancing to the East finals.

Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks with the No. 15 overall pick in 2013. His agent said "loyalty" counts for a lot, and that makes Milwaukee a viable long-term possibility.

“Yeah, I think so. Obviously everybody talks about his impending free agency, and I think everything is open,” Alex Saratsis told Pete Zervakis of TMJ4 News. “I think he’s someone who could easily say, ‘I’d like to be in Milwaukee my entire career.’ 

"I think he’s also someone who, depending on how the team does, could say, ‘I need a change.’ But for him, staying is absolutely a viable option.”

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.0 points and 13.5 rebounds on the season.

 

