Top 10 G League Players Entering All-Star Weekend

A look at the top players in the NBA G League entering the All-Star break (minimum 19 appearances).

1. B.J. Johnson, 6-foot-7, Lakeland Magic

The former Syracuse and La Salle forward is a two-way player for Orlando and leads the G League in scoring at 23.7 points. He also pulls down 6.2 rebounds. Johnson went undrafted in 2018 and has also spent time with Atlanta and Sacramento before latching on with the Magic in November.

2. Josh Gray, 6-0, Erie BayHawks

The New Orleans two-way point guard is a do-it-all type with admirable toughness, good quickness and an ability to put the ball in the basket. He is averaging 23.1 points, 7.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds. Gray played college ball at Texas Tech and LSU. He went undrafted in 2016 and has also spent time with the Phoenix and Northern Arizona Suns.

3. Gabe Vincent, 6-3, Sioux Falls Skyforce

More of a scoring guard than true point guard, Vincent has drawn the attention of scouts with his relentless play. He went undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2018 and spent last season with the Stockton Kings (Sacramento). He signed a two-way contract with the Heat last month.

4. Frank Mason, 5-11, Wisconsin Herd

The 34th overall pick out of Kansas in 2017, Mason is a constant scoring threat and is proving he can also run a team. He may e only 5-11 (on a good day), but is putting up 23.6 points, second-highest in the G League. Spent 2017-19 with Sacramento, then signed a two-way deal with Milwaukee in July.

5. Johnathan Motley, 6-8, Agua Cailente Clippers

A true two-way forward who can score (23.4 ppg) and defend. Went undrafted out of Baylor, signed a two-way deal with Dallas -- then was actually traded to the Clippers in July 2018. That made him the first player on a two-way contract ever to get traded. Lots of NBA teams like him, the Clippers are happy to still have him.

6. Justin Wright-Foreman, 6-0, Salt Lake City Stars

Rookie point guard was drafted 53rd overall by Utah, now on two-way contract. Simply a winner and averaging 17.3 points.

7. Marial Shayok, 6-5, Delaware Blue Coats

Canada native was selected with 54th overall pick by Philadelphia. Swingman is on two-way deal and hit a 3-pointer last week for the parent club

8. Jaylen Adams, 6-2, Wisconsin Herd

Undrafted out of St. Bonaventure in 2018, a lot of people feel it's only a matter of time before he's in the NBA for good. Averaging 22.0 points.

9. Jared Harper, 5-11, Northern Arizona Suns

Rookie was instrumental in Auburn's NCAA tourney run, currently leads Northern Arizona in scoring (21.1 ppg). Hit first NBA bucket a little more than a week ago.

10. Paul Watson, 6-7, Raptors 905

Former Fresno State forward went undrafted in 2017 and has traveled the globe. Signed two-way deal with Raptors last month.