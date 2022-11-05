Skip to main content

Going Streaking: Cavs Dismantle Pistons 112-88 For 7th Straight Win

Evan Mobley has career-night with seven blocks
The Cleveland Cavaliers ran their win-streak to seven games on Friday night with a 112-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena.

The seven-game spurt is the longest in since the Wine and Gold won 13 straight from November 11 to December 8th, 2017.

Perhaps more impressive than the Cavs current streak is the fact they were able to dismantle the Pistons without Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell

Both Mitchell and Garland missed Friday nights tilt with knee (Garland) and ankle (Mitchell) issues. Garland’s absence comes one game after he made his triumphant return from a gruesome eye injury he suffered in the season opener in Toronto.

Without two of its top two scoring threats, the Cavs leaned heavily on Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Allen led the Cavs in scoring with 23 points and seven rebounds while Mobley collected 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven blocks. 

With seven blocks against the Pistons, Mobley became the youngest player in Cavs history to record 7 or more blocks in a single game.

The Cavaliers showcased their depth against the Pistons on Friday night. Kevin Love poured in 21 and fished out a career-high 10 assists.

Caris LeVert moved to point guard in Garland’s absence while Isaac Okoro stepped into the starting lineup as the shooting guard. Dean Wade, who made three starts while Garland was recovering from his eye injury starter at small forward.

LeVert scored 15 points and dished out six assists. Even Raul Neto added 10 points and five helpers. 

The Cavs five-game road trip continues as the team heads out West to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Tipoff is at 3

