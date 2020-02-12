Hawks Sign Goodwin To Multiyear Contract

The Atlanta Hawks have officially signed point guard Brandon Goodwin to a multiyear contract, the team announced in a news release.

The deal is for two years, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Goodwin had been on a two-way deal and with the new contract, becomes part of the standard 15-man roster.

He went undrafted in 2018 and spent last season with the Denver Nuggets on a two-way contract.

Goodwin is 6-foot-0 and averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds. Entering Wednesday's game at Cleveland, he had made all 24 of his free throw attempts.