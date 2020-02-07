Hawks Acquire Dedmon, Send Parker And Len To Kings

The trade that sent Dewayne Dedmon from Sacramento back to Atlanta is now official.

The Kings traded Dedmon and two second-round picks to the Hawks for forward Jabari Parker and Alex Len, both teams announced. The second-round picks going to the Hawks are the Rockets' in 2020 and Heat’s in 2021.

Dedmon was unhappy with the Kings and even fined for a public trade request after signing a three-year contract with the team during the summer. He spent the previous two years with the Hawks -- and will now likely serve as the top backup to Clint Capela, obtained from Houston in a four-team trade.

Meanwhile, the Kings are landing two former top-five picks in Parker and Len.

Parker did a nice job with the Hawks when healthy, averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 32 games. He signed with them as a free agent in July and holds a $6.5 million player for next season.

Len averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 40 appearances this season. His $4.2 million contract expires at the end of the season.