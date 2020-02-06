AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Hawks Trade Parker, Len to Kings for Dedmon, Picks

Sam Amico

The Sacramento Kings have traded center Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Jabari Parker and Alex Len, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The second-round picks going to the Hawks are the Rockets' in 2020 and Heat’s in 2021, James Jame of NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

Dedmon was unhappy with the Kings and even fined for a public trade request after signing a three-year contract with the team during the summer. He spent the previous two years with the Hawks -- and will now likely serve as the top backup to Clint Capela, obtained from Houston in a four-team trade.

Meanwhile, the Kings are landing two former top-five picks in Parker and Len. 

Parker did a nice job with the Hawks when healthy, averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 32 games. He signed with them as a free agent in July and holds a $6.5 million player for next season.

Len averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 40 appearances this season. His $4.2 million contract expires at the end of the season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: Cavs Battle, Lose Game; Will They Lose Thompson Next?

Cavaliers fight but can't finish vs. Thunder on final night before trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Talking to Multiple Teams About Wiggins

Mavericks reportedly among those interested, as Wolves continue to aim for Warriors' Russell.

Sam Amico

Sixers Acquire Burks, Robinson from Warriors for Draft Picks

Philadelphia lands needed perimeter shooters in exchange for three second-rounders.

Sam Amico

Pistons Reportedly Make Entire Roster Available Ahead of Deadline

Andre Drummod, Derrick Rose and Luke Kennard among those who could still be on move.

Sam Amico

Warriors Wings Burks, Robinson Expected to be Traded

Golden State pulls both players from lineup, believed to be close to deal.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies Agree to Trade Veteran Swingman Iguodala to Heat

Miami lands defensive help in reserve; also said to also have an interest in Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari.

Sam Amico

Spurs Exploring Trade Scenarios On Aldridge, DeRozan

Veteran power forward and shooting guard said to be available as Spurs contemplate future of franchise.

Sam Amico

Suns Said To Be 'Fielding Calls' On Small Forward Oubre Jr.

Oubre's career season drawing interest from Suns rivals, according to report.

Sam Amico

Rockets In Talks With Two East Teams For Center

Houston reportedly looking to make move after shipping Clint Capela to Atlanta.

Sam Amico

Celtics, Heat Reportedly Interested In Buyout Candidate Turner

Veteran wing could help playoff team if contract bought out after trade to Timberwolves.

Sam Amico