Hawks Trade Parker, Len to Kings for Dedmon, Picks

The Sacramento Kings have traded center Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Jabari Parker and Alex Len, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The second-round picks going to the Hawks are the Rockets' in 2020 and Heat’s in 2021, James Jame of NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

Dedmon was unhappy with the Kings and even fined for a public trade request after signing a three-year contract with the team during the summer. He spent the previous two years with the Hawks -- and will now likely serve as the top backup to Clint Capela, obtained from Houston in a four-team trade.

Meanwhile, the Kings are landing two former top-five picks in Parker and Len.

Parker did a nice job with the Hawks when healthy, averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 32 games. He signed with them as a free agent in July and holds a $6.5 million player for next season.

Len averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds in 40 appearances this season. His $4.2 million contract expires at the end of the season.