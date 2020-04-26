AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Hawks Could be Among First Teams to Reopen Practice Facility

Sam Amico

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to be among the first NBA teams to reopen their practice facility, as Georgia relaxed its stay-at-home restrictions earlier this week.

According to an ESPN report, the NBA will reopen facilities Friday for teams in states that have eased guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia began reopening businesses at the end of the week.

Teams that do reopen their facilities will only be allowed to do so to conduct individual workouts, per ESPN. Group workouts and organized activities will continue to be forbidden.

Following the ESPN report, The Athletic tweeted that the Hawks had not heard from the league and did not have any plans to reopen. But that tweet has since been deleted.

Commissioner Adam Silver recently said the NBA is hoping to complete the 2019-20 season in some form. Multiple reports suggest the league is eyeing a central location to resume play, and that games could last well into September.

The Hawks were out of the playoff picture with a month left in the season when the NBA suspended play March 11. If the NBA were to continue, it would likely head straight to the playoffs.

The ESPN report cautioned that the reopening of facilities does not mean the NBA has a better gauge on when or if it can resume.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Players Express Desire to Work Out in Georgia Fitness Centers

Team executives concerned with idea, revealed by GMs during conference call with league.

Sam Amico

NBA Allowing Some Teams to Reopen Practice Facilities May 1

Organizations can conduct individual workouts beginning Friday, provided they are located in states that have eased restrictions.

Sam Amico

Beilein in Running for Wake Forest Coaching Vacancy?

Former Cavaliers coach immediately mentioned as candidate after the dismissal of Danny Manning.

Sam Amico

Open Floor Podcast: 'Last Dance' Impressions and NBA Name Games

A Sports Illustrated discussion on the first two episodes of the wildly popular Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary.

Sam Amico

Deadline Looms for NBA Draft Early-Entry Candidates

The NBA draft could potentially be moved to a later date, but the deadline to declare apparently remains the same.

Sam Amico

Flashback: Cavaliers Edge Pistons for Sweep Victory

On this day in 2016, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the rest took their first step toward winning the title.

Sam Amico

Feeling a draft: The NBA's high-profile links to the NFL's gala

Pat Riley and others experienced both a taste of the pro basketball and pro football before settling on notable careers.

Colton Jones

Jordan intends to donate proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to charity

Bulls legend giving back following success of 10-part documentary based on 1997-98 team.

Sam Amico

Kobe documentary similar to 'The Last Dance' could be next

Camera crew tagged along with late Lakers legend during his final two NBA seasons.

Sam Amico

G League aims to create entire division of select preps-to-pros stars

Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd may be just the start of new trend in pro hoops, according to report.

Sam Amico