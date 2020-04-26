Hawks Could be Among First Teams to Reopen Practice Facility

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to be among the first NBA teams to reopen their practice facility, as Georgia relaxed its stay-at-home restrictions earlier this week.

According to an ESPN report, the NBA will reopen facilities Friday for teams in states that have eased guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Georgia began reopening businesses at the end of the week.

Teams that do reopen their facilities will only be allowed to do so to conduct individual workouts, per ESPN. Group workouts and organized activities will continue to be forbidden.

Following the ESPN report, The Athletic tweeted that the Hawks had not heard from the league and did not have any plans to reopen. But that tweet has since been deleted.

Commissioner Adam Silver recently said the NBA is hoping to complete the 2019-20 season in some form. Multiple reports suggest the league is eyeing a central location to resume play, and that games could last well into September.

The Hawks were out of the playoff picture with a month left in the season when the NBA suspended play March 11. If the NBA were to continue, it would likely head straight to the playoffs.

The ESPN report cautioned that the reopening of facilities does not mean the NBA has a better gauge on when or if it can resume.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.