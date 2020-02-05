Rockets Acquire Covington In Four-Team Trade; Capela Goes To Hawks

The Houston Rockets have landed forward Robert Covington from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a four-team trade, sending center Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Hawks will also receive center Nene from the Rockets. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will receiver Denver Nuggets shooting guard Malik Beasley and forward Juancho Hernangomez, as well as Hawks wing Evan Turner and a first-round pick (via Brooklyn) from the Hawks.

The Nuggets are receiving Rockets swingman Gerald Green and Timberwolves small forward Keita Bates-Diop in the deal.

The Rockets will also receive center Jordan Bell and a second-round pick from the Timberwolves, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Along with that, Timberwolves guard Shabazz Napier and forward Noah Vonleh are headed to the Nuggets, with the Nuggets sending big man Jared Vanderbilt to the Wolves, The Athletic reported.

Both Turner and Bates-Diop are former Ohio State stars.