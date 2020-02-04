AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Heat Emerge as Suitor for Grizzlies Veteran Iguodala

Sam Amico

The Miami Heat have emerged as a suitor for available Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Iguodala has been working out in Los Angeles this season, opting to sit out rather than play for the Grizzlies. He has also been linked to the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

While Iguodala didn't provide much offense with the Golden State Warriors last season, he is a strong wing defender off the bench who could help a team in true contention.

The Grizzlies have made it clear they do not intend to buy out Iguodala's contract. They apparently are set on a trade.

"Memphis is talking to teams in both conferences," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter. "They are confident they will find a deal and are seeking draft assets. Most contenders have kicked the tires (on an Iguodala trade)."

The Heat have become a serious contender after landing Jimmy Butler in a trade this past offseason, along with the continued rise of several others.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers Discuss Kuzma Trade With Knicks

Fourth-year toward available as Lakers seek veteran help off bench.

Sam Amico

Nuggets Open To Moving Shooting Guards Harris, Beasley

Denver exploring deals as it looks to improve its standing in the Western Conference.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Thompson Reportedly Seeking Trade Before Deadline

Veteran center was open to signing an extension earlier in season, but looking to move on.

Sam Amico

Knicks Make Morris Available Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Divide over whether or not to trade veteran forward may have played role in dismissal of Knicks president.

Sam Amico

Knicks Fire Mills; Set Sights On Raptors' Ujiri

Potential candidates for the position of team president being interviewed already, according to reports.

Sam Amico

Hawks Among Those Said To Have Interest In Cavs Center Thompson

Veteran big man continues to draw interest as trade deadline rapidly approaches.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Change Only Thing That Makes Sense for Bottomed-Out Cavs

With trade deadline rapidly approaching, Cavs seem primed to make at least one deal.

Sam Amico

Wizards Express Trade Interest in Cavaliers Center Thompson

Thompson drawing interest ahead of Thursday's deadline to make a deal.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Talk Henson Trade With Knicks

Big man among the Cavaliers available ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Knicks Mention Ntilikina, Portis in Russell Talks with Warriors

Teams reportedly discussing deal centered on guard as Warriors look to shed salary.

Sam Amico