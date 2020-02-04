Heat Emerge as Suitor for Grizzlies Veteran Iguodala

The Miami Heat have emerged as a suitor for available Memphis Grizzlies swingman Andre Iguodala, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Iguodala has been working out in Los Angeles this season, opting to sit out rather than play for the Grizzlies. He has also been linked to the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

While Iguodala didn't provide much offense with the Golden State Warriors last season, he is a strong wing defender off the bench who could help a team in true contention.

The Grizzlies have made it clear they do not intend to buy out Iguodala's contract. They apparently are set on a trade.

"Memphis is talking to teams in both conferences," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter. "They are confident they will find a deal and are seeking draft assets. Most contenders have kicked the tires (on an Iguodala trade)."

The Heat have become a serious contender after landing Jimmy Butler in a trade this past offseason, along with the continued rise of several others.