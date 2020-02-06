AllCavs
Grizzlies Agree to Trade Veteran Swingman Iguodala to Heat

Sam Amico

Memphis and Miami have reached agreement on a trade that will send Grizzlies wing Andre Iguodala to the Heat, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Heat guard/forward Justise Winslow is part of the return for the Grizzlies, Wojnarowski reported.

Iguodala has also agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Heat, Wojnarowski reported. Iguodala's contract was set to expire at the end of this season. His extension reportedly consists of a team option on the second year.

Iguodala has been away from the Grizzlies and working out in Los Angeles. He was traded from the Golden State Warriors to the Grizzlies over the summer.

Iguodala, 36, had also been linked to the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers -- but it was Heat president Pat Riley who was able to finalize a deal.

While Iguodala didn't provide much offense with Warriors last season, he is a strong wing defender off the bench who could help a team in true contention.

The Heat have become a serious contender after landing Jimmy Butler in a trade this past offseason, along with the rise of several others.

Winslow has been limited to 11 games this season and is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wojnarowski reported the Heat were also pursuing Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari. 

Gallinari has been rumored to be available for most of the season, despite the fact the Thunder are perhaps the league's biggest surprise.

Gallinari, 31, was averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 rebounds heading into Wednesday's home game against Cleveland.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

