Indiana Notes: Buse, Buchanan, Brown, Bird, Salary Cap

Perhaps not many people remember Don Buse, but the Indiana native and former Pacers guard made a name for himself in the old ABA and is among the best ever from Evansville.

In an interview with Gordon Engelhardt of the Evansville Courier & Press, Buse admitted that being somewhat of a forgotten man can bother him a little bit.

“I played 50 years ago. In a lot of people’s minds, especially young kids, were never even born when I played," Buse, 69, told Engelhardt. "They don’t remember anything of what the game was like back then.”

Buse was a 6-foot-4 guard and his best seasons came with the Pacers, representing the franchise in the 1976 ABA All-Star Game and 1977 NBA All-Star Game following the merger. The Pacers won the ABA title during his rookie season in 1973.

Maybe most impressively, Buse led the NBA in both assists and steals in 1977.

"I bet I didn’t make $1 million total in the 13 years I played," he told Engelhardt. "That’s how different the pay was. I wish I would’ve been born a few years later."

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan interviewed but eventually removed himself from consideration for the Chicago Bulls' chief of basketball operations job. (It eventually went to Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas.) Scott Agnes of The Athletic offers a detailed look at Buchanan and reports on why he is staying in Indiana.

The Pacers are well-positioned to deal with any impact on the NBA's salary cap due to the coronavirus, J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reports, noting that the stoppage in play could mean the return of the amnesty provision.

The grandsons of Pacers great Roger Brown are helping keep his legacy alive, writes Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. Brown stood out for the Pacers between 1967-75 during their ABA era. He died of colon cancer in 1997 at the age of 54.

Award-winning Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyle writes that Indiana will never, ever get enough of French Lick native and Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird. (Subscription required)

