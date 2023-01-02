Injury Status For Darius Garland And Evan Mobley Ahead Of Cavs' Rematch With Bulls

The Cavs were shorthanded on Saturday as they snapped a three-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls. However, in that win, they were without two of their starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

This is their injury status for Cleveland looks to play their second consecutive game against the Bulls.

Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley is OUT for Monday night's game.

Mobley has been a big part of the Cavs' success so far this season. He's averaging 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in the 36 games he's played in this season. Mobley also has the seventh-best defensive rating in the league with 107.1.

Hopefully, this ankle injury is nothing serious and Mobley will be back on the floor soon.

Darius Garland

Garland will be OUT on Monday against the Bulls.

DG originally hurt his hand on Thursday in Indiana as the Cavs fell to the Pacers. Garland did not practice with the team last Friday and was also out for Saturday's game in Chicago.

Not having him on the floor will definitely hurt the Cavs. They committed 21 turnovers in their win over the Bulls and not having their primary ball handler definitely played into that.

The Cavs and Bulls will tip off at 7:00 PM EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

