Insider 'Scolded' For Suggesting NBA Leaning Toward Cancelling Season

There's a lot going on behind the scenes with the NBA, commissioner Adam Silver aiming to figure out how and if the league can resume the season, as he stays in contact with team owners and the players.

So it can certainly be a stressful time for the entire league.

Perhaps that is why veteran ESPN insider Brian Windhorst says he was "scolded" for reporting that a return to play has been met with pessimism.

"I've spent every day for the last 10 or 15 days talking to people in the league about what it will take to get to return to play," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast. "I have heard so many different opinions on so many different things.

"I don't know if it makes someone who is aware or my mind is too cluttered. I've swung from optimism to pessimism and I've been scolded by both the league office and the union for being pessimistic. Scolded!"

Windhorst is referring to his appearance on SportsCenter late last week, when he said that the league is leaning toward cancelling the season once and for all.

"I think there was optimism about progress a week ago. Some things that have happened this week have turned it south," he said at the time. "I've talked to both sides of this issue, and it is clear that the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down."

The NBA suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Silver recently told TNT's Ernie Johnson that the league likely won't know what is next until at least May 1.

Multiple have suggested the league is contemplating a re-start as late as July, potentially gathering teams in a centralized location and playing without fans in the building. Silver has confirmed the part about potentially playing games minus fans.

But right now, all anyone really knows is that no decision has been reached.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.