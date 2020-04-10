AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Insider 'Scolded' For Suggesting NBA Leaning Toward Cancelling Season

Sam Amico

There's a lot going on behind the scenes with the NBA, commissioner Adam Silver aiming to figure out how and if the league can resume the season, as he stays in contact with team owners and the players.

So it can certainly be a stressful time for the entire league.

Perhaps that is why veteran ESPN insider Brian Windhorst says he was "scolded" for reporting that a return to play has been met with pessimism.

"I've spent every day for the last 10 or 15 days talking to people in the league about what it will take to get to return to play," Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast. "I have heard so many different opinions on so many different things. 

"I don't know if it makes someone who is aware or my mind is too cluttered. I've swung from optimism to pessimism and I've been scolded by both the league office and the union for being pessimistic. Scolded!"

Windhorst is referring to his appearance on SportsCenter late last week, when he said that the league is leaning toward cancelling the season once and for all.

"I think there was optimism about progress a week ago. Some things that have happened this week have turned it south," he said at the time. "I've talked to both sides of this issue, and it is clear that the NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down." 

The NBA suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Silver recently told TNT's Ernie Johnson that the league likely won't know what is next until at least May 1.

Multiple have suggested the league is contemplating a re-start as late as July, potentially gathering teams in a centralized location and playing without fans in the building. Silver has confirmed the part about potentially playing games minus fans.

But right now, all anyone really knows is that no decision has been reached.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs' Sexton Working On Game, Staying Connected And Keeping The Faith

Second-year guard has returned to home in Georgia, hopeful Cavs can maintain positive vibes.

Sam Amico

Bickerstaff Next Wants Cavaliers To Be 'Playoff-Contending Team'

Coach says organization headed in right direction, building a strong foundation to become "who we want to be."

Sam Amico

Bulls Finalizing Deal To Make Karnisovas Main Basketball Man

Nuggets GM will become first outside hire to run Bulls basketball operations in Jerry Reinsdorf era.

Sam Amico

Report: Bulls Interview Colangelo For Front Office Position

Former 76ers, Suns and Raptors top basketball man twice named NBA Executive of the Year.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs Execs Ferry, Wilcox Interview For Bulls Top Basketball Job

Danny Ferry and Wes Wilcox worked together with both the Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks

Sam Amico

Despite Struggles, Bulls' Front Office Vacancy Still Has Appeal

Changes to Chicago's front office structure are long overdue, according to one NBA writer.

Sam Amico

Playoffs? Sexton Boldly Predicts They Are Coming Soon For Cavs

Second-year guard says he has faith Cleveland is moving in right direction and is ready to take next steps.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA Players May Need To Refund Millions To Team Owners

As part of a deal to settle compensation issues, the league may be in line for some refunds on upfront contracts.

Sam Amico

Cuban: Mavs' Finley Would Be 'Amazing' As Bulls Basketball Chief

Dallas owner tells SI.com that Chicago should give former NBA guard consideration for key front-office role.

Sam Amico

Silver: NBA Still At Least Month Away From Deciding If Season Can Resume

League has a lot to consider and isn't really any closer to making a decision than it was March 11, commissioner says.

Sam Amico