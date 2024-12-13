Insider Shares Cleveland Cavaliers' Trade Mindset As Season Progresses
The Cleveland Cavaliers have an NBA-best record of 21-4.
They've established themselves as one of, if not the best, teams in the Eastern Conference and are legit Finals contenders. However, they know they still need to make some roster upgrades.
Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line shared that Cleveland's front office could become an active team on the trade market before the February deadline.
However, the Cavaliers haven't been super aggressive just yet.
"Pro scouts have been sharing that the Cavaliers are likely to emerge as a team on the hunt for wing help as the season progresses," Stein and Fischer wrote.
"Sources stress that Cleveland isn't aggressively pursuing upgrades yet, but the Cavs know — even amid a 21-4 start — that they will need all the perimeter defense they can muster to deal with Boston, New York and Orlando (if the Magic can get themselves healthy) to get out of the East."
The Cavaliers absolutely need to address their wing depth, which has been a weakness over the last few seasons. It also makes sense that Cleveland would want a forward who is defense-first-minded.
The Cavaliers' only glaring weakness with their current roster is their defense, especially their guarding of the three-point line this season.
Major trades this early in the season are rare for any teams in the NBA.
But as the season moves on, it'll be interesting to see if there are any specific players the Cavaliers are reportedly targeting in a trade and who or what the font office would be giving up to acquire them.