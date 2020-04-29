AllCavs
GM Report

Thomas 'Surprised' by Jordan's Strong Words in 'The Last Dance'

Sam Amico

Isiah Thomas seemed taken aback by comments made by Michael Jordan during an episode of "The Last Dance," in which Jordan referred to Thomas as an a**hole.

Jordan said he didn't particularly want to see a segment where Thomas tried to explain the 1991 Detroit Pistons' decision to leave the court and not shake hands with Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls had swept the series and advanced to the Finals for the first time.

"You can show me anything you want," Jordan said. "It's no way you can't convince me he wasn't an a**hole."

Thomas told 97.1 The Ticket he was surprised by Jordan's remarks.

"We've been in public places before, had interactions with each other, have gone out to dinner," Thomas said. "He, Ahmad Rashad and I have had dinner together.

"My son, he's given him his gym shoes, jerseys. I've seen him in public several times, and I've never gotten any type of hostility or unpleasantness from him."

Thomas continued.

"He's always been extremely nice to me and my family whenever we've been out in the past," Thomas said. "I was surprised to definitely hear him say that about me, but maybe he just had a bad moment."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

