Top Prospects Green, Todd Skipping College To Enter G League

Sam Amico

Top high school prospect Jalen Green is skipping college and has signed with the G-League, and another five-star prospect, Isaiah Todd, has decommitted from Michigan and will join him.

Both players are expected to join the new franchise in Southern California.

The news on Todd was reported by Shams Charania of Stadium. The news on Green was confirmed by G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

"We’re thrilled to welcome a player and a person of Jalen’s caliber to the NBA G League,” Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league. 

"Jalen will learn from an NBA-caliber coaching and player development staff as he begins his professional basketball journey.”

Meanwhile, the new G League franchise will not be affiliated with an NBA parent club and will instead be part of the league's professional pathway program that will pay elite prospects accordingly.

Per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, prospects in the G League program are expected to,make in the range of $500,000, including sponsorships. 

Overall, the decision being made by these young men is an interesting development for the G League ... and one that could greatly impact the NCAA moving forward.

Green is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Fresno, Calif., and is ranked the nation's top high-school basketball prospect by ESPN.

Todd is a 6-10 power forward and native of Baltimore.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

