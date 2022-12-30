Skip to main content

Jarrett Allen Gets Career Milestone Against The Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen recorded his 500th career block against the Indiana Pacers.
Jarrett Allen has established himself as one of the best all-around centers in the NBA. He is incredible in the pick-and-roll, he can create his own shot when he's down low in the paint, can guard any player on the floor, and is one of the best rebounders in the league. 

The center reached an impressive career milestone on the defensive end as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Indiana Pacers. 

In the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Pacers, Allen got his second block of the game. This was also the 500th career block for the young center.

Blocking shots is something that Allen has become known for. He's always willing to put his body on the line to defend the rim. Sometimes this has led to him being on the wrong end of some highlights, but he's also 

Allen is averaging just over one block a night as he continues to be a dominant defensive presence for the Cavs. 

Having a shot blocked like JA is a premium that doesn't come around often in the NBA. When he's on the floor he makes the Cavs better and is part of why Cleveland has the best defensive rating in the NBA. 

