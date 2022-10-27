Skip to main content

Jarrett Allen Reaches Career Milestone With The Cavs

Cleveland center Jarrett Allen recorded his 3,000th career rebound.
Throughout his entire career, Jarrett Allen has always been known for his presence in the paint. On the offensive side, he's a huge lob threat and has recently greatly improved his footwork making him an all-around great center.

He's also one of the league's best rebounders. He averaged 10.8 rebounds last season and has a career average of 8.7 boards a game. So far in the 2022-23 season, Allen is already averaging 10 rebounds a night.

Wednesday night against the Orland Magic he reached a massive career milestone by recording his 3,000 career rebound. 

He joins some elite companies with this feat while still being so young. He's the only active player in the NBA to have this many rebounds at age 25 years or younger. 

The other two players who are closest t this are Karl-Anthony Towns and Domantas Sabonis who reached 3,000 career boards at the age of 26 years or younger.

JA is such a big part of this team! He's willing to do all the dirty work in the paint such as getting rebounds and giving himself and his teammates extra opportunities and possessions. 

Having a player like Allen is a luxury and the Cavs are lucky to have him.

