Jarrett Allen Sets Career Milestone Against the Thunder

Jarrett Allen is a special player for a number of reasons. He's one of the best pick-n-roll centers in the league, he provides solid offense in the paint, and most importantly he's always finding a way to grab boards and give his team second opportunities.

The Cavs clearly missed this part of his game when he missed four games with an injury about a week and a half ago.

As Cleveland took on the Thunder on Saturday night, Allen set a very impressive career milestone. At the end of the third quarter, e grabbed his ninth rebound of the night, which was also his 1000th career offensive rebound.

Rebounding is something that Allen has done his entire career and he's one of the best at it in the NBA. He averages 3.0 offensive rebounds a game which is the eighth most in the league.

The Cavs are lucky to have a center as well-rounded as JA is and he's on his way to more career milestones in just a short time.

