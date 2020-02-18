AllCavs
Wright Not Expected To Leave Villanova If Pursued By Knicks

Sam Amico

Head coach Jay Wright isn't expected to leave Villanova University despite possible pursuit from the New York Knicks this offseason, according to Dana O'Neil of The Athletic.

The Knicks' possible interest in Wright was first mentioned by Adam Zagoria of Forbes.

"There is a strong possibility that Jay Wright in New York could happen,” a league source told Zagoria.

Wright, 58, has been Villanova's head coach since 2001. He has some experience working with NBA players as a member of Gregg Popovich's staff with Team USA.

He led Villanova to NCAA championships in 2016 and 2018, and was linked to the Knicks before the team hired David Fizdale, also in 2018.

The Knicks are undergoing a facelift after firing Fizdale and president Steve Mills earlier this season. Agent Leon Rose is expected to take over the team's basketball operations. 

The Knicks are currently coached by Mike Miller, who could reportedly be retained in some capacity following the season.

