Sixers Center Embiid To Return Vs. Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is returning for Wednesday's home game against the Detroit Pistons, as relayed by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Embiid has been out since suffering a shoulder injury in Cleveland on Feb. 26.

He suffered the injury following a collision with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic in the first quarter. Embiid was fouled on the play, stepped to the line, missed both free throws then immediately headed to the locker room.

He briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, raising his shoulder above his head as he exited the locker room. But his stay wasn't long, as the 7-footer returned to the locker room a few moments later.

He hasn't played since.

The Sixers have also been missing star guard Ben Simmons, out with a nerve issue in his lower back. The team said Wednesday that Simmons will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Philadelphia (38-26) entered Wednesday's game in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Indiana.