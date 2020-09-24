Documentary on late Georgetown coach Thompson in development

A documentary about late former Georgetown coach John Thompson is in the works, as relayed by Ian Casselberry of Awful Announcing.

The documentary, still untitled, will be directed and produced by Kirk Fraser, who held the same duties for "Without Bias," an ESPN 30-for-30 film on former Maryland star Len Bias.

Thompson died on the final day of August at the age of 78. He coached the Hoyas for 27 years, leading them to four Final Fours and three appearances in the national championship game, winning the title in 1984.

"Also producing the project are Jimmy Jenkins (Showtime’s Basketball County: In the Water) and Ronny Thompson, John’s son who played and coached at Georgetown under his father," Casselberry wrote.

Thompson's players at Georgetown included Patrick Ewing, the No. 1 overall pick in the first draft lottery (1985) and current coach of the Hoyas.

“He had principles — he fought for his principles in the right manner,” college basketball analyst Dick Vitale said during an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up. "

Also on Thompson's list of legends while coaching at Georgetown -- Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo.

His Ewing-led teams of the 1980s -- which also featured the likes of Reggie Williams, David Wingate and Michael Graham -- were known for their intense, physical style. Facing Georgetown in those days created what became known as "Hoya Paranoia."

"Thompson was that man, 6-foot-10 and full of fierce conviction. He was a towering, glowering force of change," Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated wrote.