The Phoenix Suns are waiving guard Tyler Johnson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Johnson, 27, has appeared in 31 games this season and is averaging 5.7 points. He will be an unrestricted free agent assuming he clears waivers.

Johnson went undrafted in 2014 and also spent time with the Miami Heat. He is due to make more than $19 million this season, the final year of his contract.

By waiving Johnson, the Suns will open a roster spot.