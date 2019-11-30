Jones Defends Cavs Against Stephen A's Kyrie Contention

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN says Kyrie Irving was "done dirty" when Irving was a member of the Cavaliers.

Not so, says former NBA guard Damon Jones, who was an assistant coach with the Cavs when Irving played with the franchise.

"I will respectfully disagree @stephenasmith," Jones tweeted. "Kyrie Irving was not done dirty in Cleveland!! I was there. I like Kyrie and I hope he gets healthy soon cause this brother can BALL!!"

Irving was a hot topic this past week after missing Brooklyn's game in Boston with an injured shoulder. (For the record, Irving missed a game in Cleveland two nights before that with the same injury.)

Smith never really specified why the Cavs did Irving dirty. He only offered that "they know what I'm talking about."

Irving won a championship with the Cavs in 2016, hitting what is widely considered the biggest 3-pointer in franchise history. It happened in the final moments of Game 7 against Golden State in the Finals.

He demanded a trade in 2017, winding up in Boston. He was injured for the playoffs in first season, the Celtics reaching the East finals without him. Last year with him, they advanced only to the conference semis.

Irving signed with Brooklyn after the season, despite saying at this time a year ago he would return to the Celtics.

He didn't make the trip to Boston, but was booed heartily anyway, with fans even chanting "Kyrie sucks!"

Irving responded with a long-winded post on Instagram.