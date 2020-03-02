Clarkson Riding High With Jazz After Trade From Cavs

CLEVELAND -- For Jordan Clarkson, it's been more of the same with the Utah Jazz.

Clarkson was traded by the Cavaliers to the Jazz in late December (in a deal for Dante Exum).

Clarkson is a 6-foot-4 ball of fire who was instant offense off the bench in Cleveland, averaging 14.6 points on 44 percent shooting in 29 games.

He has now also played 29 games with the Jazz -- and his numbers are even better. With Utah, Clarkson is averaging 16.2 points on 49 percent shooting.

"When I've got space, coach (Quin Snyder) is telling me, 'Let it go,'" Clarkson said.

That is the same thing Clarkson was told with the Cavaliers. The difference is, the Cavs (17-43) are again playing the draft lottery. The Jazz (37-22) are playing for something more meaningful, as they sit in fifth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

Clarkson makes his lone return to Cleveland on Monday when the Cavs face the Jazz (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

The Jazz could not be happier to have him. This despite some wondering how his freelancing ways would fit in Snyder's fairly disciplined schemes.

But Clarkson has stressed that Snyder has given him freedom to be himself. And Snyder said it's important to just let Clarkson do what he does well.

"I love him," Snyder said. "He’s unselfish, he attacks the rim and gets to the line. If a 'system' is defense, he’s embraced that. I think he’ll continue to learn some of the things that we want from our group, but I want him to be instinctive.”

The Jazz had lost four straight before finally picking up a win the other night against Washington. Like many teams in their position, every remaining game is pretty vital.



Clarkson finished with 20 points in the win over the Wizards -- and has scored 20 or more 11 times since joining the Jazz on Dec. 26.

In Utah, most people place their focus on the likes of star point guard Donovan Mitchell and space-filling center Rudy Gobert. And those two certainly are an opponent's biggest problems.

But just as Clarkson did with the Cavs, he is playing a highly underrated role and remains a spark of a reserve who can score bushels of baskets in a short amount of time.

Along with that, he is averaging 4.1 rebounds and shooting 55 percent over the last 10 games.

"Jordan has that ability to make plays," Snyder said. "In addition to scoring the ball, he will make the right play and pass it. He's made a real impact."