AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Clarkson Riding High With Jazz After Trade From Cavs

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- For Jordan Clarkson, it's been more of the same with the Utah Jazz.

Clarkson was traded by the Cavaliers to the Jazz in late December (in a deal for Dante Exum).

Clarkson is a 6-foot-4 ball of fire who was instant offense off the bench in Cleveland, averaging 14.6 points on 44 percent shooting in 29 games.

He has now also played 29 games with the Jazz -- and his numbers are even better. With Utah, Clarkson is averaging 16.2 points on 49 percent shooting.

"When I've got space, coach (Quin Snyder) is telling me, 'Let it go,'" Clarkson said. 

That is the same thing Clarkson was told with the Cavaliers. The difference is, the Cavs (17-43) are again playing the draft lottery. The Jazz (37-22) are playing for something more meaningful, as they sit in fifth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

Clarkson makes his lone return to Cleveland on Monday when the Cavs face the Jazz (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

The Jazz could not be happier to have him. This despite some wondering how his freelancing ways would fit in Snyder's fairly disciplined schemes. 

But Clarkson has stressed that Snyder has given him freedom to be himself. And Snyder said it's important to just let Clarkson do what he does well.

"I love him," Snyder said. "He’s unselfish, he attacks the rim and gets to the line. If a 'system' is defense, he’s embraced that. I think he’ll continue to learn some of the things that we want from our group, but I want him to be instinctive.”

The Jazz had lost four straight before finally picking up a win the other night against Washington. Like many teams in their position, every remaining game is pretty vital.

Clarkson finished with 20 points in the win over the Wizards -- and has scored 20 or more 11 times since joining the Jazz on Dec. 26.

In Utah, most people place their focus on the likes of star point guard Donovan Mitchell and space-filling center Rudy Gobert. And those two certainly are an opponent's biggest problems.

But just as Clarkson did with the Cavs, he is playing a highly underrated role and remains a spark of a reserve who can score bushels of baskets in a short amount of time. 

Along with that, he is averaging 4.1 rebounds and shooting 55 percent over the last 10 games.

"Jordan has that ability to make plays," Snyder said. "In addition to scoring the ball, he will make the right play and pass it. He's made a real impact."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers' Thompson, Garland Out; Drummond Doubtful Vs. Jazz

Cleveland will look to get back on winning track after two straight losses.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: For Cavs, Tough Loss Adds To Growing List Of Lessons

In a season that's mostly about moral victories, Cavs find out what it will take to win tight game against playoff-bound opponent.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves, Crabbe Agree To Contract Buyout

Veteran guard will be eligible for a playoff roster after just nine appearances with Minnesota.

Sam Amico

Carmelo Says Agent Rose Right Choice To Run Knicks

Former Knicks forward insists it's an 'exciting time' for franchise with addition of player agent.

Sam Amico

Kings Finalizing Contract Buyout With Tolliver

Veteran forward will be playoff eligible if contract with Sacramento bought out by Sunday.

Sam Amico

NBA First-Round Draft Order As Determined By Lottery Simulator

How the NBA draft lottery shapes up after one try of using online generator.

Sam Amico

NBA Draft: Pre-Lottery Order For First Round

A look at who is where record-wise heading into the final two months of NBA regular season.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavaliers Can't Keep Up With Free-Flowing Pelicans

Collin Sexton's 31 not enough to overcome Cavs' bad defense early.

Sam Amico

by

MitchS

YouTube TV to Dump FOX Sports Ohio, Cavaliers This Weekend

Streaming service will no longer broadcast regional sports after failing to reach deal with Sinclair.

Sam Amico

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins sees what the rest of us are seeing — inspired basketball from the Cavaliers under J.B. Bickerstaff. Perkins is now an NBA analyst for ESPN and typically has some…

Sam Amico