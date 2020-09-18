SI.com
Former Duke forward Robinson signs deal in Montenegro

Sam Amico

Former Duke forward Justin Robinson has signed with Mornar Bar of Montenegro, the club announced.

Robinson, 24, is 6-foot-9 and the son of San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson. The younger Robinson served as a captain with the Blue Devils this past season as a junior.

He will join Mornar Bar for both EuroCup and ABA league play. 

David Robinson was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft and spent 14 seasons with the Spurs, winning a championship in 1999. He was the 1987 NCAA National Player of the Year as a senior at Navy -- eliminated in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight by Duke that year.

Justin Robinson is a product of San Antonio Christian Academy. His brother, Corey Robinson, played football at Notre Dame.

