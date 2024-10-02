Kenny Atkinson Reveals Expectations For Cavaliers Rookie Guard
The Cleveland Cavaliers brought back almost the exact same roster they ended last season with. This offseason was focused on re-signing their core of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarett Allen, and that's exactly what they did.
Cleveland's biggest addition didn't come via a trade or free agency. Instead, they improved their roster through the draft by selecting Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick.
On Tuesday, new head coach Kenny Atkinson was asked what he is expecting from the first-year guard. While Cleveland's new coach didn't say whether or not he'll be immediately playing, he did praise Tyson for what he's done so far and the impact he could make in the future.
"He's been great in open gyms," said Atkinson. "He seems like one of those players that's going to find a way. He does a lot of things well. Maybe not at an elite NBA skill right now, but good cutter, good offense rebounder. All of those things role players do ... He's been really intriguing and played well the first day of camp."
Based on what Atkinson is saying here, he's expecting Tyson to be a contender for the Cavs' rotation at some point this season. However, his biggest hurdles are his development and getting more experience, which will come with time.
Everything that Atkinson points out is exactly what fans saw from Tyson during summer league earlier this year. In five games, he averaged 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.
Atkinson said late last week that he's willing to play a possible 11 players right off the bat. We'll have to wait and see whether Tyson makes the cut.