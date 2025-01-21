Kevin Durant Commends Cleveland Cavaliers 'Tough' Gameplan
The Cleveland Cavaliers have put together a historic season to date and have established themselves as true championship contenders.
Cleveland's team-oriented offense has been a big reason for that, and its elite defense can't be overlooked. The Cavaliers currently have a top-10 defensive rating (111.0), and the Phoenix Suns got a first-hand look at it on Monday afternoon.
Future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant even commended the Cavaliers and their defensive zone, which has given multiple teams issues this season.
"You can't just pass it around the perimeter. That's what they want us to do. Still got to break the paint. They got guys just sitting in the paint and they saw us just passing it around the perimeter and not take shots. Pump fake. They stunting at us and falling back to their own man," said Durant following the game.
"It's a tough defense to score on if you thinking a shot is going to come open for you without you pressing the issue. We could've drove it a little bit more, but we don't play against zone every game. We don't have a zone package yet,"
In this response, KD noted how his Phoenix Suns need to be better against zones but still praised the Cavs for their difficult defense to penetrate and create shots against.
Durant will go down as one of the best scorers in NBA history once his career is wrapped up. For him to say that Cleveland's defense is tough to score on certainly shows how effective their game plan has been this season.
It's also important to remember that the Cavaliers didn't even have two of their best defenders in this game. Both Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro were sidelined with injuries.
Kenny Atkinson discussed Cleveland's depth after the game, but having players like Dean Wade, Georges Niang, and Ty Jerome step up on the defensive end of the floor is a luxury for a team.
While the zone has been working for the Cavaliers, teams will start to film it more and adjust their game plans accordingly.
Cleveland can't get too comfortable with this approach and must stay two steps ahead of their competition.