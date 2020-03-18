AllCavs
Cavaliers' Love: Nothing Unites Us Like A Common Enemy

Sam Amico

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has spoken in the past about his anxiety and has long been a proponent of mental health.

So it may not be a surprise that Love has been offering some advice on social media in relation to the COVID-19 virus.

Love's advice is not medical or political, but rather as sort of a friend for those who could use one -- reminding everyone to stay in contact with those closest to them.

"Social distancing doesn't mean social isolation," Love said on NBC's Today show. "During those times you can feel incredibly hopeless, and I think that's at the root of all anxiety and depression.

"I think it's incredibly tough and not good for you to do, is just sit at home and be by yourself and not reach out to anybody. I think people are looking for that sense of community, the feeling of kind of being integrated into something bigger than themselves."

Love conducted his interview from another location, outside of the studio.

"I think this is a great way to (stay in touch). Obviously we're sitting here on FaceTime right now," he said. "People can do it virtually. I've been reaching out to my friends and family. We are staying in distance right now, groups smaller than 10 people.

"It's really, really important to be empathetic toward that. Just tell people what you're going through. I know it's a very anxiety-ridden time. But like I said in the PSA I did for the NBA, nothing unites us like the common enemy.

"I think if we can attack this together, human beings can be extremely resilient and we will get through it. But we need to stay connected and be together. I think that's going to allow people to be a lot healthier in the long run."

The NBA season remains on hiatus after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for the coronavirus last week. A return to play has not been determined.

Love and the Cavs (19-46) have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, but have played better under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, compiling a 5-6 mark since he took over for John Beilein.

